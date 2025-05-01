Imagine Huge Worlds

Legendkeeper - better than pen and paper

If you have dozens and dozens of ideas for your fictional worlds stuck in your head, you’ll want to find a way to document, collect and keep them somewhere safe.

You could use a notebook and pen, or Google Docs/Word as platforms to express and keep your ideas, but these methods have limitations - the potential to lose your notebook and a lack of organizational tools to name a few. They’re not designed primarily for worldbuilding.

But Legendkeeper is specifically designed to be the perfect place to capture your worldbuilding ideas and store them safely.

How can you use Legendkeeper to create your worlds?

Legendkeeper is a platform that’s built around making it easy for you to express, catalogue and access your worldbuilding ideas, here’s how…

Legendkeeper is entirely free from ads, with no annoying forms or other distractions - just a clean environment where your ideas are the most important element.

You’re free to format your content as you create it, with quick and easy tools to switch from text boxes, to bullet points, to tables, to images, to maps, however you want to put your ideas to the page.

Easily connect your project pages together using links, shortcuts and embed functions, enabling you to catalogue your ideas into a navigable document where finding the information you want is simple.

Save page designs as templates that you can access for future pages and projects, simplifying the creative process even further.

Easily store, edit and access your worlds with Legendkeeper

Once you’ve made your worldbuilding documents in Legendkeeper, you’ll be free to add to, edit, access and store them thanks to its robust toolset:

The Legendkeeper asset library has no limit, enabling you to continue adding images to your projects and creating maps.

There’s no limit on the number or size of projects you can make with Legendkeeper, meaning that you can continue creating.

Offline editing allows you to access and edit your worldbuilding projects, even when you have no internet connection.

With real-time collaboration, you and your collaborators will be able to work together on your projects at the same time.

Keep your worldbuilding projects as private as you like or easily share them with your players and/or audiences.