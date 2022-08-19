LK Weekly: GenCon

Hey everyone; been a bit since our last weekly! I missed two weeks ago due to being at Gencon, and then last week from... Being tired from Gencon. 😅

GenCon was a blast! We spent many hours wandering the exhibit hall, playing games such as Pirate Borg from our friend Limithron, and socializing with other creators from the RPG realms. Events like this are always a big burst of energy for Justin and I; it can be easy to get lost in the heads-down grind of boostrapping a small, passion-based business. It's great to spend some time around other folks who are carving out a living doing the same.

Development

This week we launched 0.12.1.0, which brought back the "big image on the map preview" for elements, as well as options for controlling which tab a map pin points to. I know many of you were missing these features, so I'm glad we set aside some time to get them in.

I've turned my attention back to the new editor, mobile support, and public worlds. I think there's a chance I can get easier public sharing via links + read-only mobile previews out before the end of the month, but we'll see. As mentioned previously, these features are being built on LK's new codebase, which uses an updated technology stack. It's so much easier to work in, and code builds take 2 minutes instead of 25. I'll be relieved when LK is 100% on the new codebase, but that will of course take some time.

That's all for now! It's my birthday tomorrow so I'm just going to chill for a bit. ✌️

