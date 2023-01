Hello, subscriber of weeklies!

Super short one today. I'm prepping to launch the big 0.12 update next week! I've got a few small bugs to fix and tests to run, as well as documentation and videos to update. I don't think every video needs to be revised before I release the app update, but I don't want them to be outdated for too long after. Anyways, I'm very excited!

For an overview of what's changing, you can refer to this post.

See you soon!



Braden