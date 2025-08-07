Why Timelines is LegendKeeper's best feature yet

Timelines are the next major feature coming to Legendkeeper and there are plenty of reasons to get excited about it.

Timelines are the next major feature coming to Legendkeeper and there are plenty of reasons to get excited about it. Timelines will provide even more ways for you to build out your fantasy worlds, enabling you to craft detailed histories for your cultures, characters and locations. You’ll also be able to capture the events of your ongoing tabletop RPG campaigns, which you can then use to further develop your world and storylines.

Create or customize your own world’s time system

Timelines features a variety of options for selecting, editing and crafting your homebrew world’s time system. A time system determines how time is recorded in your world - whether it uses the standard 7 days in a week and 12 months in a year approach, or if it uses an alternative time system. It’s entirely up to you whether this element of worldbuilding matters: there are options for sticking with a standard system or you can completely customize your own.

With Legendkeeper’s Timelines feature, you’ll have the opportunity to change everything about how your world records time - from the number of months in a year to how many hours there are in a single day, thus allowing you to create your own unique time system from scratch. Alternatively, you can choose from a selection of pre-existing alternate time systems; including ones inspired by the Critical Role setting of Exandria and the world of Tamriel, as featured in The Elder Scrolls video game series.

The time system editor allows you to create a variety of fantastical calendar systems for your world.

Events can be as big or as small as you want them to be

To create a believable world history, dungeon masters need to include a variety of events: from the century-spanning empires to the founding of a single town. Legendkeeper’s Timelines makes this easier to achieve by offering three different ways to create, edit and view your world’s timeline, with each one providing their own unique benefits.

The List view is ideal for seeing your world’s events in their broadest form, as well as showing how these events potentially interact with and feed into each other. The Gantt view is less broad, but still great for viewing and creating events that take place over a longer period of time - from years to entire centuries. Whereas the Calendar view is best suited to making and finding events that span a much smaller amount of time, even just single days: such as annual festivals.

Using all three of these modes, will allow you to create and check events of varying sizes that take place throughout your world’s past, present and possible future.

You can view and edit multiple overlapping events in Gantt mode. Image: Grandfailure and Liuzishan

Easily enrich your world’s history with details and descriptions

When creating events with Legendkeeper’s Timelines tool, you’ll have the option to give them an event title, a signifying icon and links to other elements in your project. These links can provide a myriad of ways to create further context for your events, as well as connect them to other aspects of your roleplaying world.

The links function of Timelines will allow you to create a wiki page for your event, which you can then fill with whatever information you want: information on the causes of the event, what actually happened and the subsequent consequences. Game masters can also use the links function to connect their event to existing pages for their Legendkeeper project. For example, if an event took place in - and is directly linked - to a certain location, then you can link it to a Legendkeeper interactive map. Other events might be related to certain characters or TTRPG campaign arcs, which you can link them to on your Timeline.

This worldbuilding tool also provides the option to keep certain events and elements secret from other people, meaning that you can share your Timeline with your players - offering essential context to certain aspects of your tabletop RPG world - as well as enabling collaboration, whilst not spoiling any information you want to keep hidden.

The calendar view will allow you to create events on specific days in your Timeline.

Create individual timelines for different worlds, characters, locations and storylines

The Legendkeeper Timelines function isn’t just for creating a single Timeline for just one TTRPG world, but can be used to create several Timelines for your campaign management.

With the option to create more than one Timeline, you’ll be able to make Timelines for each of your different worlds, with the choice of viewing them simultaneously - for a fully cohesive universe. Alternatively, you can create Timelines for your players’ characters - showing how and when they interact with each other - as well as your own important NPCs. Separate Timelines can also be created for key locations, as well as specific campaign storylines.

Events can also be formatted into different categories that you can then view individually or collectively on your Timeline, allowing you to easily link up events that are connected with each other: through relevant characters, locations, themes and storylines.

All of this makes it easy to create, edit and view richly detailed histories for your TTRPG worlds, allowing you to express your ideas and creativity unhindered by restrictions or difficult to use features.