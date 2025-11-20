Why you should try LegendKeeper's free Timelines tool

If you haven’t had the chance to try LegendKeeper just yet, you now have the perfect opportunity to give one of the platform’s best features a go with this free Timelines tool.

If you haven’t had the chance to try LegendKeeper just yet, you now have the perfect opportunity to give one of the platform’s best features a go with this free Timelines tool.

This online timeline maker is available right now, with absolutely no need for any login details or downloads. Instead, you can create an entire history for your world by adding drag-and-drop events to an online template, saving it, and editing it in the future, without any commitment required.

You can learn how to use these timeline templates with LegendKeeper’s video tutorial, which will teach you everything you need to know. A history timeline can help you hash out key lore elements around aspects like religions being formed, kingdoms being built, and cities being founded. The LegendKeeper Timeline creator can also be used to record the important milestones that take place during your tabletop campaign, or to plan the upcoming events for a story that you haven’t yet written.

The Gantt view is ideal for creating events that take place over longer periods.

This interactive timelines tool can be used in three different functionality views, each one suitable for a different approach to creating history in real time:

The Calendar format allows you to create events that take place on specific dates, such as the birth of an important figure or an annual religious festival. It’s a view that’s great for focusing on a more concentrated section of history.

The Gantt chart is fantastic for viewing your history in a broader sense, allowing you to record entire ages and centuries’ worth of events. Imagine writing in the start and end of multiple empires that rise and fall across the history of your universe.

The List template is ideal for demonstrating the way in which events are connected to each other, putting the cause and effect present within your world on display. List is much better for focusing on a specific section of your world’s history, such as the succession of a royal family.

As well as a variety of views, the historical timelines tool features several different time systems that you can use to create your history with. Besides the standard time system based on our own way of recording time, there are also a selection of time systems inspired by fictional worlds such as Dungeons & Dragons’ iconic worlds of Faerun and Eberron, and the Critical Role world of Exandria. You can even edit these time systems to make them more your own, by changing how many hours are in a day, days are in a week, weeks are in a month, and months are in a year - to better suit the flow of your world’s history.

The list format is better for showing how events are connected to each other.

If you’ve finished working on your Timeline for now, then you can save your progress by downloading a file of what you’ve created. You can also easily continue editing your Timeline by re-uploading your file onto the Timeline online tool, then just keep adding whatever events you want to further flesh out your history: making it far more than a PNG.

By signing up for LegendKeeper, you can add important context to your Timeline design by linking its events to additional lore elements, such as wiki pages that provide an overview of what happened. Additionally, you can link events to other elements that offer further insight: imagine linking to a map of the city that was founded in one event, or linking to a character page for the leader of a rebellion in another event.

Signing up for LegendKeeper will also allow you to create beautiful Timelines for each of your different campaigns and worlds, that you can instantly switch between, meaning that you can keep everything neatly categorized and ready for you to edit or review whenever you want to.

Your Timeline could even cover the ecological history of your world's regions. Image: Tithi Luadthong

With LegendKeeper, you can then easily share your Timelines with your players, co-creators, and critics, simply by sharing a link. Other people don’t need their own LegendKeeper Pro accounts to view or comment on your Timeline, and you can hide whatever elements or historical events you want to keep a secret - allowing for convenient collaboration, whilst still keeping your account secure.

Getting LegendKeeper means that your Timeline becomes just one part of your fictional world - slotted among pages about key characters, maps of entire regions, and overviews of important factions, all interconnected with one another.

Try the Timelines tool for free right now and see what you can create with it - if you want to go further, you can sign up for a LegendKeeper free trial for 14 days.