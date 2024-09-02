Anne has a plan to escape the end of the world!

Anne summons charron and the crew begin trying to subdue him and chain him to the deck.

Meanwhile the violent seas are filled with undead ships. Tornados ravage the ocean. Lightning stikes setting fire to ships. and huge whirlpools open up to swallow ships.

Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando reveals that he has turned to the scouge. He kills M&M, raises the scourge flag and starts shooting the Kingston.

The Kingston race towards the a whirpool hoping to use it to speed the away from the Phantom.

Aboard the Kingston the crews battle against Charron and begin to chain him to the deck. However mid-ritual Charron is pulled away by another power (Old Turtle in the final battle)

Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando and half of his crew turn scourge through consumption of so much Ash. All of the undead ship turn to attack the Kingston.

Eminem takes control of one of the Tornados and sends it at the Phantom and pursuing skeleton ships. The Phantom is torn apart by the Tornado as Tomas is ripped from the deck and hurled into the sky.

With Charron chained the crew of the Kingston reach the site of the Leyline convergence. SinCity | Aurelia hold up Moses Trident and uses it to part the seas. The sea's part and the Kingston begins to hurtle towards the ocean bed and the empowered leylines.

Anne tells the crew to hold on and if they have any last words to say them now.

Evangeline grabs Jimmy buckets and kisses him passionately on the lips.

Aurelia tries to channel the power of satan.

Eminem uses the power of the wind to make the ship go faster.

Michelle tells Jimmy Buckets to keep his hands on the wheel and the ship sails straight into the centre of the leylines.