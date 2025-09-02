Best video games based on tabletop RPGs

From Baldur's Gate to Cyberpunk 2077, here are some of the best video games based on tabletop roleplaying games.

It makes sense that there are so many good video games based on tabletop RPGs, considering that tabletop roleplaying games often contain the ideal elements for an excellent video game: immersive worlds to explore, engaging gameplay ruleset and an emphasis on player choice.

From Dungeons & Dragons to Cyberpunk, there are plenty of great video games for TTPRG fans to enjoy, some of which could provide even more inspiration for campaigns and characters for you to create.

Baldur’s Gate I, II & III

The gameplay for the original Baldur's Gate I and II is closely based on the Advanced D&D 2nd Edition gameplay system. Image: Beamdog , Wizards of the Coast



The Baldur’s Gate series is probably the most recognisable video game franchise based on a tabletop roleplaying game, in this case Dungeons and Dragons.

Baldur’s Gate I was developed by Bioware and released all the way back in 1998. Built on the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2E RPG system, this isometric RPG sees you creating your own character and roleplaying as them in the Forgotten Realms setting. The story in BG I has your character leaving the safety of their home, after their caregiver is murdered by a mysterious figure. You then proceed to meet an eclectic cast of companions and uncover a sinister plot involving the god of murder: Bhaal.

Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn - released a few years later - is very similar to the original, also being based on AD&D 2nd Edition and continuing its storyline: you can even transfer your BG I character directly into BG II. This time, the player character goes toe-to-toe with a villainous wizard called Irenicus, who kidnaps them and their companions at the beginning of the game.

In Baldur's Gate III , you'll travel across Faerun - from a Druid's Grove, to the Underdark, to the city of Baldur's Gate itself. Image: Larian Studios , Wizards of the Coast

A whopping 23 years later, Baldur’s Gate 3 was finally released. Developed by Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 proved to be the triumphant return for the franchise, introducing an entirely new plot and characters whilst remaining loyal to the spirit of the series. As to be expected in 2023, BG III uses the D&D 5E system rather than AD&D 2nd Edition, meaning that it’s a lot more approachable than BG I and II. In BG III, the player character must find a way to remove the Mindflayer parasite they’ve been infected with, alongside several of their companion characters, which leads them to a camp threatened by goblins, the underdark, a land oppressed by shadow and, of course, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself.





Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines

Released in 2004, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines is a dark fantasy third person video game developed by Troika Studios and based on the World of Darkness setting.

Unlike the Baldur’s Gate series, Bloodlines’ gameplay system is not as heavily inspired by the TTRPG it adapts. Instead, Bloodlines features a more action focused gameplay system, wherein players interact by directly running, jumping, firing weapons and slashing swords, rather than via stats and dice rolls. There are still roleplaying elements in the game - such as abilities, dialogue trees and player choices - but it’s a less traditional approach than isometric RPGs like the more aforementioned old-school BG series.

Each vampire clan in Bloodlines has its own unique abilities and traits, with the Nosferatu being the most visually striking clan. Image: Troika Games, Activision, White Wolf

You will be able to choose between a selection of vampire clans when making your character, some of which will provide a completely unique game experience: such as the Malkavian and Nosferatu clans.

Whatever clan gamers choose, their character will find itself caught in a turf-war between various factions fighting for control of 2000’s LA. You will have some choice over which factions you decide to ally with or reject, which will subsequently affect the ending you receive. Along the way, you can explore several different locations throughout LA, interact with a cast of eccentric characters, complete side quests and drink as much blood as you can get away with, all whilst upholding the eponymous ‘Masquerade’ (or the human illusion that vampires don’t exist).

In 2019, a sequel to Bloodlines was announced by publisher Paradox Interactive, with the original release date being March 2020. However, the title has since been delayed multiple times, with development eventually shifting from Hardsuit Labs to The Chinese Room in around 2021. The latest predicted release date for Bloodlines 2 is now October 21st 2025.



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Wrath of the Righteous ' story focuses on a series of demon attacks happening across Glorion, which the player character must counter. Image: Owlcat Games, META Publishing and Piazo

Pathfinder is the second most popular fantasy RPG series after D&D, so it’s unsurprising that it also has several video game adaptations under its belt - alongside several board games. The most recent of these is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, developed by Owlcat Games and released in 2021. Wrath of the Righteous is an isometric RPG based on the Pathfinder 2E ruleset, that has players completing character creation - choosing between a selection of playable species and classes - before sending their character out into the vast fantasy world of Glorion.

Throughout your adventures, you’ll come across a cast of NPCs that can join your party. These characters will serve an essential strategic purpose during the many battles you’ll fight, and could become close companions - or even lovers - to your character. There will be a myriad of opportunities to make choices that will affect the world around you: whether for good or for bad. The choices you make won’t just have an effect on the main story and the world of Glorion, but others’ opinions on your character and even the abilities you’ll have access to.

The storyline for Wrath of the Righteous centers on the Worldwound, a chasm which connects the mortal world with the demon dimension and serves as a pathway for the creatures to spread havoc through. As a survivor of a demon attack, the player character becomes a part of the ‘crusades’ against the demons - choosing to fight against the monsters alongside their companions. How you choose to lead this crusade, the sacrifices you and others make along the way, will determine whether this is a righteous war or a horrifying slaughter.





Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 's Night City is a vast, thrilling and dangerous playground for the rich and ambitious. Image: CD Projekt Red, R Talsorian Games



Based on the Cyberpunk TTRPG series created by Mike Pondsmith, Cyberpunk 2077 was developed by CD Projekt Red and released in 2020. The first/third person roleplaying game is set in the fictional Night City, which is entirely separate from any nation or country, instead being continuously fought over by both corporations and gangs. Night City is a bustling, futuristic sci-fi semi-open world metropolis filled with booming night clubs, shops for cybernetic implants, towering corporate skyscrapers and seedy dens ruled by local gang members.

You’ll have the opportunity to explore all of these places and more as V, the player character whose appearance is entirely customizable, with three background options to choose from and the chance to shape your starting stats how you please. Your stats will affect which abilities V will have access to and what kind of approach you might take to different challenges: perhaps your V will favour non-violent persuasion or maybe they prefer to hack into their enemies’ interfaces to distract them?

Throughout the game, you’ll be able to complete various jobs in exchange for credits (money) and loot, with each of Night City’s many factions - from the corporations to the gangs - offering different opportunities for V to make a name for themselves. Of course, where there’s opportunity, there’s also danger. You’ll be able to augment V’s abilities by acquiring and upgrading your cybernetic implants, as well as improving your weapons and gear, with all the credits you earn, making them an even bigger player in Night City.