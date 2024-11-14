Dev Update: Better Boards

When we first launched Boards, our freeform whiteboard, we saw it as one of the four pillars of LegendKeeper: Maps for geography, Wiki Pages for knowledge, Timelines for causality, and Boards for... everything else. But "everything else" is a big ask, and the first version just wasn't cutting it. It had a lot of janky interactions and missing features.
While Timelines is still wrapped up in some design work, we decided to rebuild Boards from the ground up. We've launched it, and we're already seeing the community build awesome stuff!
Let's go through some of the improvements in Boards V2!
Media
You can finally insert images! You can select the image tool to insert from your library, or drag and drop an image directly. The dropped image will be automatically uploaded to your asset library.
You can also copy-paste YouTube or Spotify Album URLs to embed rich media players.
Element cards
Insert element cards by dragging them from the panel on the left. They can now be resized to arbitrary sizes, and once they're big enough, they'll embed the actual content. (You can disable this behavior by putting the shape in edit mode and toggling "Allow Embed".)
Shape locking
When you have a shape in the perfect spot, lock it to keep it there. Locked element cards will act like pins and open up the fly-out preview when clicked.
More tools and shapes
There's a variety of new shapes including triangles, stars, arrows, and clouds. Double most shapes to add text.
Stylish options
The styles controller has been expanded to include a variety of new options, including opacity and fill options (for applicable shapes.)
External URLs
When you copy paste an external URL, it will be turned into a Bookmark, that will display link metadata, like the title, excerpt, and image. (If the target website has this kind of metadata)
Use the frame tool to group sections of your board into labeled frames.
Better collaboration
If you collaborate with others on boards, you'll notice that multiplayer updates are much smoother now.
There's a lot more to discover! Click buttons, dive into menus, right click things, and you'll find quite a few new features! Let us know what you think!
What's next!
Timelines is still our priority. While most of the feature is finished, we're working on some of the crunchier configuration UI; things like leap days, intercalary months, etc.
After that, we'll be working on some UI upgrades that will enable more customization, colors, fonts, etc.