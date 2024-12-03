- Fix some typos in tutorial.
- Fix unhandled scenario in import/export.
- Implement enhanced timeout detection for WebWorker, aimed at restoring silently-failed WebWorker.
- This may mitigate a rare data loss scenario in Safari/Webkit browsers
- Implement recurring handshake protocol for currently open document.
- This may mitigate a rare data loss scenario in Safari/Webkit browsers.
- Change small display breakpoint for 3 column layout (previous hotfix).
LegendKeeper 0.16.2.1
Braden Herndon
