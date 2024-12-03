1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.16.2.1

  • Fix some typos in tutorial.
  • Fix unhandled scenario in import/export.
  • Implement enhanced timeout detection for WebWorker, aimed at restoring silently-failed WebWorker.
    • This may mitigate a rare data loss scenario in Safari/Webkit browsers
  • Implement recurring handshake protocol for currently open document.
    • This may mitigate a rare data loss scenario in Safari/Webkit browsers.
  • Change small display breakpoint for 3 column layout (previous hotfix).

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

