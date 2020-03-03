Big news for LegendKeeper!

Thanks to your unwavering support over the past year+, I’m proud to announce I’m quitting my job to work on LegendKeeper full-time.

LegendKeeper has been my passion project for the past couple years, working nights and weekends to make my dream tool for RPGs and worldbuilding. With your feedback, we’ve built a really cool application, but I’ve always known we could push it to greater heights.

A little bit about me: For the last few years, I’ve worked for a major software company as a full-stack junior, mid-level, and senior engineer, developing consumer applications used by hundreds of thousands of users. (Dating apps, mostly 😄) I’ve loved this job and my team here, and have learned a ton, but LegendKeeper is no longer sustainable as just a side project. It's reached a level of success that simply requires more investment.

So I’m taking the leap!!

I can’t tell you how excited I am to increase development efforts on LegendKeeper and see what it can really be. There's so much work to be done with such a rich roadmap ahead of us! I still have a few weeks of transition process at my workplace before I’m 100%, but I imagine that will go by pretty quickly. My only ask is that you continue to use and support LegendKeeper, and tell your friends about it!

As always, let me know if you have any questions! Thank you for everything!