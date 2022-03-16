LegendKeeper 0.11.3.2

Added "past due" billing state to the list of "active" states.

Added UI to guide folks to update outdated payment methods.

Since the first pay periods for LegendKeeper's new billing system are starting to end, we're seeing a couple issues related to expired cards and failed payments. Specifically, LegendKeeper mistakenly treats the "past due" state as if it's inactive, so it sets projects in the account to read-only. This isn't the intended behavior. "Past due" is actually an "Active" state. This was just a Stripe-noob mistake on my end; this patch fixes the issue. Details below.

There should be 3 states in which an LK account is considered fully enabled: "active", "trialing", and "past due". Active is when an account is up-to-date and paid for, trialing is for trials, but past due is for expired cards or otherwise missed payments. We don't want to immediately write-lock someone's projects on the first failed payment, so past-due is technically an active state. There are lots of good reasons why payments fail: expired cards, bank API outages, etc. The preferred thing to do is give the user a grace period of a week or two while they get their payment details sorted.