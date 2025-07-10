LegendKeeper 0.16.4: The Pre-Timelines Update

Laying some groundwork for the impending Timelines update!! Tons of quality of life improvements and tweaks in this update, paving the way for Timelines, and the 1.0 update later.

Icons

1000+ new icons

Existing icons upgraded to new design

Icon search now supports common synonyms and related words

Pins

Map pins can now be made standalone When creating a pin, you can choose to optionally link a new or existing page. Pins can optionally sync their icon, name, and style from the page they link to. Keeping "Sync" checked will essentially keep the behavior pins had before this update. Pins made via "Pin existing" or dragging from the sidebar will have "Sync" checked by default.

New dialogs for editing pins

More obvious workflow for creating image pins

Pin color picker now has save-able swatches

Tabs

Tabs are now a first-class linkable across the app

Mentions, pins, property links, etc, can be linked to tabs directly.

You can now choose to explicitly link to an element, or an element's tabs specifically, in most linking workflows.

More uniform link search handling across the app.

Search

New search dialog with improved search algorithm

Exact phrase matches are boosted in results

Search empty state now tracks recently visited pages

Search results now surface and highlight matching text in the page body

Add baseline support for other data types showing up in search (👀, this doesn't do anything, for now)

UI Improvements