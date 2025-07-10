LegendKeeper 0.16.4: The Pre-Timelines Update

Laying some groundwork for the impending Timelines update!! Tons of quality of life improvements and tweaks in this update, paving the way for Timelines, and the 1.0 update later.
Icons
- 1000+ new icons
- Existing icons upgraded to new design
- Icon search now supports common synonyms and related words
Pins
- Map pins can now be made standalone
- When creating a pin, you can choose to optionally link a new or existing page.
- Pins can optionally sync their icon, name, and style from the page they link to.
- Keeping "Sync" checked will essentially keep the behavior pins had before this update.
- Pins made via "Pin existing" or dragging from the sidebar will have "Sync" checked by default.
- New dialogs for editing pins
- More obvious workflow for creating image pins
- Pin color picker now has save-able swatches
Tabs
- Tabs are now a first-class linkable across the app
- Mentions, pins, property links, etc, can be linked to tabs directly.
- You can now choose to explicitly link to an element, or an element's tabs specifically, in most linking workflows.
- More uniform link search handling across the app.
Search
- New search dialog with improved search algorithm
- Exact phrase matches are boosted in results
- Search empty state now tracks recently visited pages
- Search results now surface and highlight matching text in the page body
- Add baseline support for other data types showing up in search (👀, this doesn't do anything, for now)
UI Improvements
- Higher contrast menus and dialogs across the application
- Context menus should go off-screen less often
- A bunch of small things