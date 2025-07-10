The Update Before Time

Hey, stranger! Braden here.

As it turns out, making a flexible, easy-to-use tool for interacting with fantasy time is, in fact, F@$%ing HARD. Our fantasy timeline feature is nearly done, and over the past few months of internal and alpha testing, we've run into obstacle after (solvable) obstacle. Time is a naturally complex domain which is rife with skeuomorphic pitfalls.

With the help of our wonderful alpha testing group, the Oracles, we think we've cracked it, and are now working on polish and final testng.

I asked Claude what percentage of my commits for timeline had cursewords. I'm a professional. 😇

We were getting itchy not having a major update in a while, so we split some of the quality-of-life changes we've made into a separate update we can ship sooner. This gets some cool stuff in your hands while waiting on us to polish up the remaining bits of LegendKeeper's timeline feature.

1000+ new icons with better search

LegendKeeper now has 1000+ new icons for your worldbuilding pleasure.

We've upgraded the icon library and shoved pretty much every icon we could find into it. You can now search by related words, so your icon search results will be more relavant.

New pin workflow

The pin creation dialog has been upgraded to support standalone pins, as well as a more consistent creation pattern. You can optionally link a new or existing page, or just keep the pin standalone.

You can also use an image as a pin, and the new UI makes that easier.

LegendKeeper's new pin creator allows you to make standalone pins.

New Search

LegendKeeper search has always worked with all your text, but it's never surfaced why something is showing up in search results. Now you can see some context when searching. We also tuned the search algorithm to greatly boost exact matches.

LegendKeeper search results now include context! Hell yeah!

Additionally, the search dialog's empty state now shows your recently visited articles. Good for jumping around to common places.

Tab Linkability

Tabs are now a first class linkable; you can link to them almost anywhere you could link to an element/page before. This should give you lots more option to curate your interlinking. You can still link to the element/page itself, too; that will always just go to the first tab, rather than any specific tab.

Tons of other little things:

higher contrast menus across the app

icon tweaks

style tweaks

hover states

+ dozens of other things too boring to list.

It's almost time...

I really appreciate your patience; timelines is by far the hardest thing we've worked on, both from a technical and user experience perspective. We think we've really cracked working with fantasy time, and we can't wait to show you what we've cooked up. I don't think anything like it exists.

A wee teaser for LegendKeeper timeline's vertical view.

You'll be able to:

Create events on a zoomable horizontal timeline, vertical timeline, or calendar. You can switch between modes at will.

Customize event colors and give them beautiful image backgrounds.

Organize events into swim-lanes/groups.

Events can link to any page or tab in your project.

Events are searchable and will show up in search results.

Pages can show what events link to them and from what timelines.

Timelines can include events from other timelines, which themselves have events from other timelines, enabling you to make seamless, interconnected webs of timelines, that you can then filter and curate as you please.



Want each kingdom in your world to have their own timeline, but then have a master timeline that shows every kingdom's timeline? Or a filtered view that only shows conflicts between two kingdoms? You want a master timeline of all your events, and then a calendar view of those same events, centered around a month important to your next D&D session? Yep. It's gonna have that.

Stay tuned, y'all!