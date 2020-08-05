1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.7.8

Hi folks! Got a small update today.

* New color family: magenta!

* New default avatars and avatar picker. We thought the gray initials were boring, so we  spiced things up a bit.

* New pin context menu controls for hidden states. LK's whole "hidden" state experience is still kinda poopy. Expect more iterations to smooth this out.

* Dark theme is now default.

* Change "Hide icon" to "Small pin".

* Fix small bug related to collaborative editing.

* Various styling changes and fixes.

We are in the midst of moving forward with some of our larger features. Aside from the slew of bugfixes I'm always working on in the background, we are gearing up for our big sharing update. Got lots of exciting stuff for that, so stay tuned.

Published
Written by Braden Herndon

Join 3,000+ worldbuilders getting practical tips

The LegendKeeper worldbuilding newsletter provides creative deep dives, RPG content, inspiration, and occasional product updates.

Unsubscribe anytime. Your email will be guarded with unbreakable wards.
Read our privacy policy.

Next post:

LegendKeeper 0.7.9: Article sorting, image resizing, ephemeral version history, bug fixes

Previous post:

Technical deep-dive with Adam Waselnuk
 
;