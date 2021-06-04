LegendKeeper 0.9.1.0

It's been nothing but bugfixes lately, so I figured it'd be fun to throw in a little something new.

. You can now use images from your asset library as pin images. Animated GIFs work, as well. Small, square, transparent images work best. I'll be adding sizing controls in the future; right now they are locked to 80x80. I've found that icons available on the Unity or Unreal Engine asset store, intended for game development, work great for RPG map icons. Embedded images are no longer run through the image resizer; if you are having issues with some embedded images not working, try re-inserting them using 0.9.1.0. Let me know if you stil have problems.

A handful of bugfixes