LegendKeeper 0.9.1.10

  • Hidden pages should no longer be shown in subpage index to users who shouldn't be able to see them.

Hey folks! I'm currently on a working vacation in Colorado, my first "vacation" in a very long time, so expect things to be little bit slower this week. I took a full day off on Monday, and when I sat down to work yesterday, I realized the battery in my laptop was swollen. I spent all day running around trying to get it fixed. 😫 The solution ended up being... just ignore it until I get back to Texas, because otherwise I'd have to ship off the laptop and be without it for the week.  🤷‍♂️Apple says it *won't* explode so...

This week's focus is getting the new editor up to par, and of course responding to bugs and support requests.

