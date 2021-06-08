1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.9.1.2

  • Improve synchronization procedure
  • Detect project shortcuts in undefined state and auto-repair
  • Use different method for storing project shortcuts.
  • Auto-linker now supports diacritics and diacritic-normalization. (i.e., "Espana" wil match and suggest "España" )
  • Page selector fields now support diacritics and diacritic-normalization.
  • Search results now act like hyperlinks again (support right click, open in new tab, etc)
  • Fix bug preventing pin image from being set at creation time.
  • Fix typo in floating menu

Written by Braden Herndon

