LegendKeeper 0.9.2.0: New pin styles

New banner shape for pins

New marker shape for pins

New icon-only pin type

Various bug and style fixes

While we are conjuring up our big juicy editor update, we wanted to keep the update train rolling! This small update provides more options for pins in the Atlas. If you don't count image pins, this puts the number of built-in pin options at around ~63,000 variants. :D

Thanks for your patience with the editor update; it's a large undertaking, but one that will improve the LegendKeeper experience a ton!

Finally thank you all for providing such a warm welcome for Adam, our new team member! We heard so many great ideas; we are super-inspired for the future. 🤩