LegendKeeper 0.9.2.5: Project duplication and re-ordering

Hiyo! Now that Hydra is relatively stable, I'm back on the feature train! Choo-choo! 🚂.

Project Duplication

Project owners can now make an exact copy of a project, minus all the members. Use this feature to create backups, create a "template project" for future projects, branch your world for different game groups, etc.

Project Re-ordering

You can now cosmetically re-organize your project list. Drag and drop to your desired order.

Up next:

Project duplication lays the foundation for example projects, so we'll be tackling that next. After that, we'll be shoring up onboarding, and after that, I'll be hopping back on Editor V3 development.