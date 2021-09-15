d66 books you might find in a fantasy library

In this article we introduce you to the d66 random table format, and give you two tables of Fantasy Book Titles to use in your own games.

Most Dungeon Masters will be familiar with d20 random tables. A d20 table has you roll a twenty-sided die, and then use the result to look up some detail that helps you improvise your world on the fly. These useful tables can be found throughout source books like the Dungeon Master's Guide, and all over the internet.

Today we want to introduce you to a lesser known format, and give you two tables to bring to your own world.

What is a d66 table?

d66 tables work the same as d20 tables - you roll some dice then look up the result - but they require d6's rather than d20's.

To roll on a d66 table, roll 2d6. Use one d6 as the tens column, and the other as the ones column to get your result. For example, if I rolled a 2 and a 4, the result is 24.

d66 tables are popular in OSR games such as Troika! The philosophy behind the use of d6's is one of accessibility: not everyone has access to specialized dice like d20s but almost anyone can find a d6 lying around somewhere. Not to mention the satisfaction of rolling a perfect cube.

A standard version of a d66 table has 36 possible results in it. Here are two tables you can use to generate the title of a book you might find in a fantasy library.

d66 Fantasy Book Titles

These books will fit perfectly into any fantasy library, such as Strixhaven University, Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, or the secret library in Death House from Curse of Strahd.

d6 ✖️ 10 + d6 Book Title 11 The Silvermist Five 12 Wick! What the Candlemaker Saw 13 Confessions from a Professional Assassin 14 A Collection of Poems, Mostly About Horses 15 A Trick of the Light: Book I of the Daybreak Chronicles 16 An untitled collection of recipes 21 My Time in the Swamp 22 Sorcery and You: Managing Your Magic 23 Fizban's Guide to the Stars 24 Tracked! A Field Guide 25 One Night in Luskan 26 To Raze a Village 31 The Bogwater Incident 32 The Trident's Code 33 Fighting With Nets 34 How to Share a Tent: An Adventurer's Guide 35 Fireside Stories 36 What I Learned in the Chandlery 41 Broken Oath 42 Sister Agatha's Herbal Medicines 43 The Peasant's Revolt 44 Lutestrings: A Bard's Tale 45 In the Service of a Lesser God 46 The Millworker's Brother 51 Three Desperate Kobolds 52 Island of Rogues 53 Myths, Monsters, and Mayhem: A Memoir 54 Multiclass: How to Be Bad at Everything and Still Love Yourself 55 The Perils of Planeshifting 56 Locked! Interviews with my Patron 61 The Horses We Rode 62 Ten Simple Stews 63 The Greatest Adventurer Who Never Lived 64 Patching Up the Dead 65 The Holy House 66 Hair of the Dog (and Other Material Components)

d66 Fantasy Book Titles with Pop Culture References

This table is all about the jokes. See how many references you can spot.