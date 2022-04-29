The Quiet Week

We had an unusually quiet week this week.

Braden was traveling.

Adam started working with a new editor in preparation for some articles launching next week.

Justin read through our #hydra-slayers channel in Discord (a private channel for QA testers) and solemnly swore to fix every single UX problem LegendKeeper ever had or will have.

To make up for a short update, we will offer you something a little different for this weekend: a game recommendation.

Team LK game recommendation: The Quiet Year

The Quiet Year by Avery Alder is described like this on the Buried Without Ceremony website:

The Quiet Year is a map game. You define the struggles of a community living after the collapse of civilization, and attempt to build something good within their quiet year. Every decision and every action is set against a backdrop of dwindling time and rising concern.



The Quiet Year occupies an interesting space – part roleplaying game, part cartographic poetry.

We love this game. It is fast to learn and, in our experience, immediately hooks anyone playing it. The act of collaborative worldbuilding around a hand-drawn map is visceral and widely appealing. Aside from being intrinsically fun to play, The Quiet Year fulfills some other surprising functions.

Firstly, it is a great introduction to roleplaying games. If you have friends who you have been wanting to introduce to the hobby, you should consider starting with this instead of something more complex like Dungeons & Dragons.

For more experienced roleplayers, The Quiet Year is an excellent way to do some social worldbuilding to kick off a new campaign. You and your friends will come up with a ton of great ideas and a handy map by the end of a session. Many have found great success taking those world seeds and using them as inspirational input into a more formal RPG or homebrew setting.

Community Highlight

Maximus#4304 is at it again with his unique blend of HeroForge character renders and custom photoshop layouts. At this point, he has clearly defined a new art style. When you see this kind of thing in the LegendKeeper Discord, you know right away that it's Maximus.

Here is a custom character sheet he designed for an upcoming one-shot.

Custom character sheet by Maximus using HeroForge + Photoshop.

Hop into the #art channel and he'll be happy to share more or show you how he does it!

An Elden Win

Our Elden Ring Boss Name Generator seems to have been picked up in Google search and is starting to bring some more traffic to our site.

If you are a fan of the game, check it out and share it with anyone you think might enjoy it.