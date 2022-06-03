Back Home!

Hey folks, I just wanted to knock out a quick weekly before the weekend. I got back from Denmark on Wednesday. I had a great trip to Copenhagen; I explored many castles and ate lots of smørrebrød and herring. 😄 (I'll be back and forth every few months, so I'm looking forward to going again.)

The break was refreshing after a stressful month. I have recovered from covid, and my next goal is to finish up the big 0.12 update and get it shipped out. This weekend, Justin and I are meeting up to recombobulate ourselves and hash out the last few UX questions. We're hoping to launch it in the next couple of weeks.

This is a short update as I'm just now getting back to work! Sorry things have been slow; the last couple of months have been abnormally eventful. Team restructuring, travel, family deaths, moving, covid--it's been a nightmare, honestly. But, things are finally calming down, and I'm turning my sights back to making the best worldbuilding app I possibly can.

Time

While I was traversing a third of the world's time zones, I spent a lot of time daydreaming about time, timelines, and calendars. I posed this question in the Discord but figured I'd put it here too: Why is visualizing time important? What does it help you do in regard to worldbuilding? Big question, I know. :) Let me know your thoughts via email or Discord.

Community Highlight

Aduain from the Discord community made this fantastic 3d model of an arcane airship with Blender. As you can see, 3D modeling is a powerful skill for a worldbuilder to learn! If you're interested, Blender is free and has a thriving YouTube learning community around it.

If you want to get started with Blender, here's the holy grail of beginner tutorials: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIoXOplUvAw.