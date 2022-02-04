- Switched email provider to something faster and more reliable.
- Increase login code lifetime by a few minutes. This shouldn't be necessary with the new provider, but just in case.
- Added SEPA direct debit / IBAN payment method for EU users. Will announce this more formally tomorrow when y'all are awake :P
- Fixed bug causing autolink to crash when any page was named empty string "".
- Added a couple new validation rules to Boards' auto-repair system.
- Small fixes to our event reporting system.
LegendKeeper 0.11.2.0
Written by Braden Herndon
