Free Map Pack now available in LegendKeeper

We've added a diverse range of high quality maps from top cartographers to LegendKeeper. New users will get instant access to this map pack so they can immediately explore LegendKeeper's powerful Atlas features.

We've added a diverse range of high quality maps from top cartographers to LegendKeeper. New users will get instant access to this map pack so they can immediately explore LegendKeeper's powerful Atlas features.

The collection includes maps from these top cartographers:

Augustinas Raginkis

Website: https://www.artstation.com/augustinasraginskis

You may have already seen Augustinas' maps in the LegendKeeper demo videos. His colorful, surrealist style is impossible to miss!

We were lucky enough to commission him to create custom maps for LegendKeeper. You won't be able to find these maps anywhere else.

Cze & Peku

Website: https://www.patreon.com/czepeku

Cze & Peku create maps for DnD, Pathfinder and other RPGs. They have a massive library of maps available on their Patreon, and are particularly great at creating Battle Maps for VTTs.

Dyson Logos

Website: https://www.patreon.com/dysonlogos

Dyson's blog is a staple in the TTRPG community. He has been creating hand-drawn maps in his distinctive, OSR style for a long time. Whenever you are looking for a classic dungeon map, Dyson Logos should be your first stop.

Thanks to his Patreon supporters, Dyson makes some of his maps available for commercial use. We've selected some of our favorites for LegendKeeper.

Tom Cartos

Website: https://www.patreon.com/tomcartos

Tom is a digital artist with a background in architecture and design. He brings these skills into creating tabletop battle maps and assets for games like Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, Call of Cthulhu and more.

Limithron

Website: https://www.limithron.com

Limithron creates hand-drawn maps, tokens, assets and more for RPG games. His specialty lies in coastal and pirate-themed cartography. If your campaign is taking you to port cities or the high seas, check out Limithron.

Let's Pin It

Join the LegendKeeper beta today to start pinning these inspiring maps!