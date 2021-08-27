Browse past issues
• 13 min read
Create an original, open world setting in less than an hour
In this newsletter, we will use procedures (ie. step-by-step instructions) from an RPG called Mausritter, and sprinkle in our own random tables with a Winter Solstice theme, to rapidly generate a small open world setting you can run adventures in immediately.
• 10 min read
Homebrewing memorable magic items: interview with AbyssalBrews
I had the pleasure of interviewing Matthew from AbyssalBrews about their process for homebrewing magic items for Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. I've pulled the most interesting and actionable highlights from the 90+ minute interview.