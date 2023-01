6 Aug 2021 • 2 min read

LegendKeeper is Growing: Welcome Adam!

Justin and I are thrilled to announce that the LegendKeeper team has added a new core member: Adam Waselnuk (@wazels on Discord, and the founder of https://swordandsource.ca) has joined us full-time to accelerate the roadmap and help make sure LegendKeeper stays around for many years to come.