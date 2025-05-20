20 May 2025 • 5 min read

How to create a compelling history for your RPG campaign

To tell a truly great story, you need to lay some decent foundations down first - such as a history for the world your ttrpg campaign takes place in. The characters, cultures and events that your players will interact with over the course of your campaign, should all be shaped by the history that came before them. Otherwise, these elements can seem vastly underwritten and shallow. Afterall, human society didn’t spring from nothing. But how to tackle such a daunting task as crafting the hist