LegendKeeper 0.10.0.1
* Fixed bug causing inter-tab location memory to stop working. Your wiki, atlas, and boards tab should remember their locations again if you navigate away. Thanks for all the love (and bug reports) flowing in for the new Boards feature! It may take me a bit to respond; we are swamped with feedback! 🐞 I'm hacking away at bugs!
LegendKeeper 0.10.0.0: Boards
Hey, it's a new flagship feature! You can find our announcement post here [https://www.legendkeeper.com/boards-announcement/]. The announcement post has lots of visuals and offers workflow ideas and inspiration. This feature is ENORMOUS (and we're still in beta ;P). As with previous 0.X.0.0 releases, expect bugs and performance issues that will be sorted out in updates to follow. Build Notes Added new flagship feature, Boards, a collaborative worldbuilding whiteboard. * Whiteboard with colla
LegendKeeper 0.9.4.0
Heyo! Got a new handful of improvements for you! New help menu with reference documents for the editor, and quick access to the Atlas tutorial video. Streamlined the welcome page that’s created for new projects. Added an embedded “Starting your first project video”. Added embedded Youtube video support to the editor for tutorial video above. We’ll add a slash command to add your own YouTube video embeds soon. Enabled editing on Atlas page preview. Re-enabled informational placeholder on emp