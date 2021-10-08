2 Nov 2021 • 1 min read

LegendKeeper 0.9.4.0

Heyo! Got a new handful of improvements for you! New help menu with reference documents for the editor, and quick access to the Atlas tutorial video. Streamlined the welcome page that’s created for new projects. Added an embedded “Starting your first project video”. Added embedded Youtube video support to the editor for tutorial video above. We’ll add a slash command to add your own YouTube video embeds soon. Enabled editing on Atlas page preview. Re-enabled informational placeholder on emp