3 Jan 2023

LK Weekly: A new year filled with determination!

Heyo everyone! I hope you had a happy new year! LK weeklies will be resuming their more consistent schedule now that the holidays are winding down. I'm really excited to get back to it. While last year was a productive year for LegendKeeper, I still feel like we could move faster and be better. This year I want to focus on two things: * Getting more people to know about LK * Development speed * Quality of life improvements and polish I think the first goal is simple: LK is a neat thing and